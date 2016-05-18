First responders receive complaints of squirrel attacks in North - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

First responders receive complaints of squirrel attacks in North Myrtle Beach

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Nuisance Wildlife Agency continued to search for a possible rabid squirrel that attacked some residents Tuesday afternoon in North Myrtle Beach.

According to incident reports from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, law enforcement responded to a home on Causey Drive, where a woman said a squirrel attacked her while she was walking to her car. 

Responding officers indicated the woman showed them scratch marks on her right arm and upper back, the report stated.

A little more than an hour later, officers were sent to a Watson Drive address. There, they spoke with a man who said a squirrel climbed up the front of his truck trying to get to his granddaughter, according to the report.

The man said the squirrel then jumped on him and bit his hand. During the struggle, he fell to the ground and scraped his elbow, the report stated.

Russell Cavender, also known as the “Snake Chaser,” informed the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and said he would try to capture the animal.

Police also contacted DHEC and asked the agency to send flyers to be distributed throughout the neighborhood warning residents of a possible rabid squirrel, the report stated.

If the animal is captured, DHEC requested it be sent to Columbia for rabies testing.

