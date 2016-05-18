Both suspects in fatal Bennettsville "poker house" shooting arrested, charged with murder

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A North Carolina teen and a 31-year-old NC man known as "T-Bizquit" have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting death at a Bennettsville “poker house” on Monday night.

John Pearson, 31, of Gibson, NC, turned himself in to the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office on Thursday and was booked into the detention center on charges of murder, armed robbery and conspiracy.

According to a press release from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Marqueet Pearson Jr., 17, was arrested in Scotland County, N.C., and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, armed robbery and conspiracy. The suspect was arrested in Scotland County on Wednesday by members of the MCSO, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, the release stated. He is awaiting extradition to South Carolina and has a hearing Thursday.

His arrest is in relation to an incident Monday night that occurred in the 200 block of Grace Heights in Bennettsville.

Around 11 p.m., the MCSO found 36-year-old Javonta Dease shot near the door of the home, according to a news release. The victim died at the scene.

It appears through the investigation that there was some type of robbery attempt, and two suspects shot at the victim multiple times near the door, the release stated.

The building was being used as a “poker house,” officials said. Several video poker and illegal gaming machines were reportedly found inside.

A number of machines were seized and arrests were made in November 2013 when the MCSO and the State Law Enforcement Division served a search warrant at the same location.

Officials with the MCSO are still seeking information on the whereabouts of a second suspect in Monday’s fatal shooting.

MCSO investigators added that more arrests may be forthcoming in relation to the shooting.

