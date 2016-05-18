Florence Regional Airport getting a ‘fuel farm’

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Florence Regional Airport will soon see improvements thanks to Precision Air, the new fixed-base operator that took over as of March 1.

Connie Anderson, executive director of the Florence Regional Airport, said maintenance and fueling services are in the hands of the professionals of Precision Air, where before it was the airport staff running their own fixed-base operations.

“Bringing Precision Air in is definitely a positive flow for our customers," said Anderson. "It’s a long-term investment so, therefore, it’s a long-term contract."

The contract Precision Air signed with the Pee Dee Regional Airport Authority is for 15 years, something Anderson believed was a move in the right direction.

The first to see those improvements will be the private and corporate planes in the form of a 40,000-gallon "fuel farm," which is basically a fueling station for smaller aircraft. Ground was broken on the concrete site that will soon have two large fuel tanks.

Todd Gibson, manager of the fixed-base operator, said once the word is out the Florence Airport has self-service fuel, anyone flying through can stop by. He believed the new tanks would provide greater access to larger fuel shipments.

The company's objective as the new FBO is to keep up with competitive fuel prices.

"The low-lead tank will have self-service for our customers who can get fuel any time of the day and night," Gibson said. "The previous operator here didn’t offer this service and it's becoming a growing thing to have self-service at different airports."

This also means Precision Air will add more renovations. The current 2,000-square-foot empty building will be transformed into the main entry point for private aircraft operations. The general aviation facility will just focus on maintenance, which will also be turned into a hub for private pilots and their passengers to use.

The plan is for the fuel farm to be up and running by mid-July. The building renovations should be completed in the early fall.

