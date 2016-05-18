Groundbreaking held for upcoming Florence Soccer Complex

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon for the soon-to-be-constructed Florence Soccer Complex.

According to a press release, the complex will be built on property formerly owned by Congressman Ed Young at intersection of Interstate 95 and U.S. 76.

The planned complex will include 14 regulation-sized soccer fields, an access road and a stormwater retention pond, the release stated.

Two of the fields will be lighted, while 10 will be laser-graded with an underdrain system and sod. Finally, four of them will be graded and seed for future play, according to the release.

AECOM Engineering was chosen by the city for the project’s design after working with a team of city staff, in conjunction with Florence Youth Soccer Association board members, the release stated.

The Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation donated approximately 140 acres of property to the city of Florence for the construction of the soccer complex and has also agreed to contribute $6,000,000 toward design and construction, according to the release.

Additionally, the city of Florence allocated $395,000 for water, sewer and stormwater utilities on the property and also received a $50,000 grant from the South Carolina Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department to assist in the construction of the soccer complex.

The access road off U.S. 76 that leads into the soccer complex will be constructed with proceeds from the countywide one-cent capital sales tax in the amount of $1,040,000, the release stated. It did not specify an exact completion date.

