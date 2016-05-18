Aynor's mayor resigns from office

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) – Mayor Keb Johnson has officially resigned as the head of the town of Aynor, according to the town’s project manager, Tony Godsey.

Godsey said the resignation is effective as of Wednesday, May 18. The reason for Johnson’s departure from the mayor’s position is outside business interests, he added.

A date for a special election to fill Johnson’s set has not been set as of yet, according to Godsey.

