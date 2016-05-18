Deal Diva: Saving on summer activities for your kids

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Parents are no doubt looking for activities and programs for their children as summer approaches. Summer camps can certainly be pricey, especially for families with several children. But on this week's "Deal Diva," Christel Bell found a few camps and programs that are being offered in the Grand Strand that might interest parents, and that the kids will enjoy.

Claire Epps Chapin YMCA

It is policy at the Claire Epps Chapin YMCA, "no family is turned away due to financial difficulties." The summer camp registration has started. Summer camp for the Myrtle Beach location begins June 6 and ends August 12. Local residents can receive up 20% off services at the facility. Financial assistance is available.

For more information on how to register and fees, visit their website.

Freedom Readers

"We tend to stress that if children are not participating in a (summer) program their reading skills tend to go down," explained Virginia McKeone, Operations Coordinator for Freedom Readers.

The program offering reading mentors during the school year for children that come from low income families, but they also offer a free summer reading program. The program will be held on Tuesdays at the Historic Myrtle Beach Colored Museum and Education Center, located on Dunbar Street. However, this free program has twelve locations in Horry County and Georgetown County, including Conway, and Georgetown.

McKeone added, "Our theme will be 'The 7 Habits of Happy Kids'". Children Kindergarten through 5th grade can participate. McKeone says the different 12 locations meet during the months of June and July starting June 13th on different days and times.

With the help of volunteers the program provides one-on-one reading sessions with a mentor. "It's not just reading, its also learning how write a speech, the format for the speech, and also speaking skills," said McKeone.

The students receive a free book when they attend a summer session, and any child that has perfect attendance for the entire summer session earns a $25 gift card for them and their family.

Project Grow

The price to attend Project Grow this summer is only $30. This summer camp is geared towards girls between the ages of 11 and 16. Starting June 29 until July 2, the young ladies will get a chance to experience college life, as they will stay in the campus dorms of Coastal Carolina University. The program teaches the girls about self-esteem, job interviewing skills, and etiquette. Registration is filling up fast, so sign up today. For more information and to registered visit the organization's website.

The Grand Strand Cultural Arts Foundation

The "Inspiring the Next Generation of Innovators" summer camp starts June 13 and ends on August 12. Each day from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, children will be culturally enlightening while participating in activities that include drama classes, music classes, arts and crafts, and family activities and trips. I.N.G.I. is a free program for children ages 5 to 12. A free lunch is also included. The program registration starts this week, and it is a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information about the program and how to registered you can call 843-918-4900 or stop by the Historic Myrtle Beach Colored School Museum, located at 900 Dunbar Street in Myrtle Beach.

Palmetto Pointe Church

Children ages 4 to 12 can enjoy camp at Palmetto Pointe Church in Myrtle Beach. Registration has started and camp begins June 13, and ends August 15.

Kimberly Brasher, Youth Pastor, says, " We will have once a week the water slide, and different theme each week, and activities will be based on the different themes."

Lunch at the camp is not provided, but children will have two snacks. "The children get to make their snacks, last year that was a big hit," said Brasher! We have one snack in the morning that is prepared for them, and then in the evening they get to make a snack that goes along with the weekly theme. Camp fees start at $80 dollars per week, per child. Families with multiple children, received a $10 discount for each additional child. The church say financial assistance is available, and they welcome all children.

"We want to make sure they have the best summer possible, and that's its a safe place to be," Brasher said.

Mary C. Canty Recreation Center

Camp Cool Out starts Monday, June 6. Each day of the week, children will enjoy a filled day of arts and crafts, games, swimming, field trips, and much more. Fees for the camp are $75, but reduced fees are available for families in need of assistance.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.