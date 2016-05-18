Facebook messages allege sexual misconduct between Florence man - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Facebook messages allege sexual misconduct between Florence man and a minor

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Eric Acosta (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Eric Acosta (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence man was arrested and faces allegations of sexual misconduct and promoting the prostitution of a minor following his alleged relationship with a 14-year-old.

Eric Acosta, 21, is charged with three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of promoting the prostitution of a minor, according to information from the Florence County Detention Center.

He remained in jail Wednesday under no bond.

According to Maj. Carlos Raines with the Florence Police Department, a family member of the alleged victim discovered a Facebook conversation between herself and the suspect.

Those messages allegedly contained information about their sexual encounters and his arranging for her to have sexual intercourse with other men for $60 each, with the two splitting the money 50-50, according to Raines.

Raines added the suspect said he was 19, while the alleged victim said she was 15.

The minor allegedly admitted to having intercourse with the suspect three times.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly