Facebook messages allege sexual misconduct between Florence man and a minor

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence man was arrested and faces allegations of sexual misconduct and promoting the prostitution of a minor following his alleged relationship with a 14-year-old.

Eric Acosta, 21, is charged with three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of promoting the prostitution of a minor, according to information from the Florence County Detention Center.

He remained in jail Wednesday under no bond.

According to Maj. Carlos Raines with the Florence Police Department, a family member of the alleged victim discovered a Facebook conversation between herself and the suspect.

Those messages allegedly contained information about their sexual encounters and his arranging for her to have sexual intercourse with other men for $60 each, with the two splitting the money 50-50, according to Raines.

Raines added the suspect said he was 19, while the alleged victim said she was 15.

The minor allegedly admitted to having intercourse with the suspect three times.

