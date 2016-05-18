Man wanted in Florence for car break-ins, credit card thefts

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence Police have released an image of a man believed to be responsible for breaking into several cars, stealing credit cards, and then using them at stories in the Florence area.

According to Major Carlos Raines, the cards were used so quickly after they were stolen that this is a credit card theft investigation. The incidents happened between March 31 and May 17 of this year.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Florence Police at 843-676-8831.

