Man wanted in Florence for car break-ins, credit card thefts

The man wanted by Florence Police. (Source: Florence Police) The man wanted by Florence Police. (Source: Florence Police)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence Police have released an image of a man believed to be responsible for breaking into several cars, stealing credit cards, and then using them at stories in the Florence area.

According to Major Carlos Raines, the cards were used so quickly after they were stolen that this is a credit card theft investigation. The incidents happened between March 31 and May 17 of this year.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Florence Police at 843-676-8831.

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office.

