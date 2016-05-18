Woman sentenced for dragging officers, leading chase in Nov. 2015

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Sumter woman who is seen on camera dragging two police officers in her vehicle as she tried to flee from a traffic stop after she was allegedly caught shoplifting back in November 2015 pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges related to this incident.

Laquandra Borden, 26, pleaded guilty to shoplifting, first-degree assault and battery, hit and run, and criminal conspiracy, and was sentenced to seven years in prison, according to Assistant Solicitor Tyler Bratton.

Borden was brought into Horry County on Tuesday from the South Carolina Department of Corrections where she was already serving time for charges stemming from crimes she allegedly committed in Sumter County, Bratton said.

Video of the November 10 incident initially shows two officers stop an SUV, reportedly driven by Borden. Chastity Stokes, who was 36 at the time of the incident and also from Sumter, was a passenger. The officer tell the women they were stopped because they are suspected of shoplifting from the Walmart located off Highway 544 near Surfside Beach, and they are being detained.

Borden is then allowed to re-enter her vehicle while an officer stands by the open driver’s side door. As a second officer walks over to the car, Borden starts the vehicle and drives forward while the two officers cling to the side. She then crashes into the officers’ patrol car, and a third officer tries to pull her out from the passenger’s side. She then reverses and drives off, and the officers get into their patrol cars and give chase.

An officer discharged his firearm, striking Borden in the arm, according to a November news release from the Horry County Police Department.

Borden continued to drive until spike strips were deployed, according to Lt. Raul Denis with HCPD, and she came to a stop near 37th Avenue North and Kings Highway. Other dash cam video shows police continuing to chase Borden’s SUV until it comes to rest, and she is surrounded by officers.

According to the arrest warrants, Stokes and Borden shoplifted several items valued at over $2,000, including electronics, clothing, and other items, by placing them in a plastic tub in a shopping cart and moving them out of Walmart through the garden exit.

Stokes was charged with three counts of shoplifting and criminal conspiracy. She was released November 18 on bond. There is no update on her case at this time, according to Bratton.

Related Stories:

Dash cam video shows woman dragging officers in SUV after Nov. shoplifting

Two Sumter women involved in shoplifting, police chase allegedly hit NMB Walmart on same morning

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.