Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to deadly club shooting in 2014 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to deadly club shooting in 2014

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Cliston Bellamy. (Source: HCPD) Cliston Bellamy. (Source: HCPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a deadly gang-related shooting inside a Myrtle Beach club on May 4, 2014, according to a news release from the Solicitor’s Office.

Cliston Bellamy, 29, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, May 17, and received a negotiated sentence of 20 years in prison, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office news release states.

Horry County Police obtained warrants for Bellamy’s arrest soon after the shooting inside the Teezers Club in the Myrtle Beach area, the release states. An altercation between rival gang members occurred at the bar, and Bellamy shot and killed a 24-year-old man during the fight. The incident was caught on video.

Bellamy fled the area, but was taken into custody in Columbia exactly one year after the shooting, on May 4, 2015, the release states.

"The hard work of officers with the Horry County Police Department during the investigation of the shooting, and later those officers along with the U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Task Force, comprised of officers from Horry County, Darlington County, and the Richland County Sheriffs' Offices, led to the arrest and conviction of this dangerous man," said Senior Assistant Solicitor Stephen Grooms. "I would like to thank those officers for their dedication in this case."

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly