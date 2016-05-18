Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to deadly club shooting in 2014

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a deadly gang-related shooting inside a Myrtle Beach club on May 4, 2014, according to a news release from the Solicitor’s Office.

Cliston Bellamy, 29, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, May 17, and received a negotiated sentence of 20 years in prison, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office news release states.

Horry County Police obtained warrants for Bellamy’s arrest soon after the shooting inside the Teezers Club in the Myrtle Beach area, the release states. An altercation between rival gang members occurred at the bar, and Bellamy shot and killed a 24-year-old man during the fight. The incident was caught on video.

Bellamy fled the area, but was taken into custody in Columbia exactly one year after the shooting, on May 4, 2015, the release states.

"The hard work of officers with the Horry County Police Department during the investigation of the shooting, and later those officers along with the U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Task Force, comprised of officers from Horry County, Darlington County, and the Richland County Sheriffs' Offices, led to the arrest and conviction of this dangerous man," said Senior Assistant Solicitor Stephen Grooms. "I would like to thank those officers for their dedication in this case."

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.