Several lanes of I-20 in Florence County close for camera pole installation

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Several lanes of I-20 in Florence County will be closed Wednesday and Thursday to install camera poles. Below is a news release from the SCDOT with more information:

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will be closing one lane of I-20 in Florence County to install camera poles. The lane closures will be as follows:

Eastbound right lane on May 16, 2016 at MM 139-138 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Eastbound left lane on May 17, 2016 at MM 139-138 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Westbound left lane on May 18, 2016 at MM 138-139 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Westbound right lane on May 19, 2016 at MM 138-139 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

SCDOT reminds the public to please use caution while driving through work zones.

