Several lanes of I-20 in Florence County close for camera pole installation

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
SCDOT map of I-20 in Florence County. (Source: SCDOT) SCDOT map of I-20 in Florence County. (Source: SCDOT)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Several lanes of I-20 in Florence County will be closed Wednesday and Thursday to install camera poles. Below is a news release from the SCDOT with more information:

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will be closing one lane of I-20 in Florence County to install camera poles. The lane closures will be as follows:

Eastbound right lane on May 16, 2016 at MM 139-138 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Eastbound left lane on May 17, 2016 at MM 139-138 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Westbound left lane on May 18, 2016 at MM 138-139 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Westbound right lane on May 19, 2016 at MM 138-139 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

SCDOT reminds the public to please use caution while driving through work zones. 

  Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT
    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT
    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

  Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT
    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office.

