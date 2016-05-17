Authorities believe Lamar man suspect in several burglaries

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Lamar man was taken into custody on Monday for allegedly burglarizing a home within the city.

Michael Steven Gainey, 45, was charged with third-degree burglary and petit larceny, according to Darlington County Sheriff Wayne Byrd.

The suspect is believed to be involved in a number of burglaries in that area which law enforcement is still actively investigating, according to Byrd.

Gainey was reportedly identified with the help of local residents after video surveillance was obtained from one of the incidents.

