21-year-old man arrested for attempted armed robbery of Circle K in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One man is in custody after trying to rob a convenience store at gunpoint early Tuesday evening in North Myrtle Beach.

According to city spokesman Pat Dowling, the incident happened at 5 p.m., Tuesday at a Circle K location within the city limits.

Police were able to take the individual, later identified as 21-year-old Nathan Patrick Wise, of Conway, into custody near 40th Avenue South, Dowling said. No injuries were reported.

Wise is facing one armed robbery charge and two charges of possession of a controlled substance, according to jail records.

This was the second time a Circle K location was the scene of an attempted armed robbery along the Grand Strand on Tuesday.

Early Tuesday morning, Myrtle Beach police received a call that a suspect struck a victim with a gun during an armed robbery at a Circle K near 38th Avenue North.

Based on a surveillance image of this incident, it does not appear that these two robberies are connected.

