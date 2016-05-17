21-year-old man arrested for attempted armed robbery of Circle K - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

21-year-old man arrested for attempted armed robbery of Circle K in North Myrtle Beach

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Nathan Patrick Wise. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Nathan Patrick Wise. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One man is in custody after trying to rob a convenience store at gunpoint early Tuesday evening in North Myrtle Beach.

According to city spokesman Pat Dowling, the incident happened at 5 p.m., Tuesday at a Circle K location within the city limits.

Police were able to take the individual, later identified as 21-year-old Nathan Patrick Wise, of Conway, into custody near 40th Avenue South, Dowling said. No injuries were reported.

Wise is facing one armed robbery charge and two charges of possession of a controlled substance, according to jail records.

This was the second time a Circle K location was the scene of an attempted armed robbery along the Grand Strand on Tuesday.

Early Tuesday morning, Myrtle Beach police received a call that a suspect struck a victim with a gun during an armed robbery at a Circle K near 38th Avenue North.

Based on a surveillance image of this incident, it does not appear that these two robberies are connected.

Related Story:

Myrtle Beach police search for Circle K armed robbery suspect

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly