Special general election set to fill Frazier's seat on Horry County Council

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – No runoff election will be needed as a Democratic and a Republican candidate both received majority votes in Tuesday’s special primary election to fill the District 7 seat vacated by former Horry County Councilman James Frazier.

According to unofficial results, Democrat Harold Phillips amassed 399 votes, besting Orton Bellamy’s 212 and Lee Sherman’s 168.

For the Republican side, GOP hopeful Robert Shelley received 364 votes to Mike Roberts’ 265, according to the unofficial tally.

The special general election is scheduled for July 5.

Frazier announced his resignation from the Horry County Council back in January after serving for 35 years.

