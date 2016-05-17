UPDATE: Search underway for missing swimmer in Myrtle Beach area - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Search underway for missing swimmer in Myrtle Beach area

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Spotters on top of trucks were helping in the search for a missing swimmer in the Myrtle Beach area. (Source: WMBF News) Spotters on top of trucks were helping in the search for a missing swimmer in the Myrtle Beach area. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A search is underway for a reported missing swimmer in the area of the 29th Avenue South beach access in Myrtle Beach.

According to Sgt. Philip Cain with the Myrtle Beach Police Beach Patrol, a helicopter from the U.S. Coast Guard was requested to assist with the search on Tuesday evening. 

Lt. Christian Sliker with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said the call came in at 6:15 p.m., in reference to a swimmer in distress. 

Two jet skis were dispatched, while spotters were up on trucks and hotel roof tops.

By 8:30 p.m., the jet skis were out of the water and a Coast Guard boat was on its way to relieve the helicopter.

First responders on scene said the missing swimmer is still unconfirmed because no one has been reported missing to police. However, witnesses told authorities they saw a 20-year-old male in the water.

"We actually had three or four witnesses that actually saw somebody in the water," said Cain. "One man actually went out to try to offer assistance and before he got to him, he disappeared. So, based upon their accounts, that's why we're actively searching for somebody right now."

WMBF News reporter Kaitlin Stansell is on the scene and has an update with Sgt. Philip Cain. That video can be watched below:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here to watch the video update.

