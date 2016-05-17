Horry County Council considers 2 a.m., closing time for bars - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County Council considers 2 a.m., closing time for bars

A proposed ordinance would require all Horry County bars to close by 2 a.m. (Source: WMBF News) A proposed ordinance would require all Horry County bars to close by 2 a.m. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A proposed ordinance could bring a new way of doing things for bars all around Horry County.

If the ordinance passes, any place an individual can go to drink beer, wine or liquor would have to close at 2 a.m., sharp.

Right now, there are no regulations on when bars should serve alcohol or even close.

Council members believed the switch to a strict closing time would cut down on early-morning crime and increase public safety.

"All it's doing is moving the problem, not solving the problem,” said Jason Klocker, owner of Klockers Tavern off the U.S. 17 Bypass.

Klocker said he thinks the proposed ordinance is a wasted effort and believed moving the closing time to earlier means the problems will just happen sooner.

He added this change would hurt the service industry workers who can't get food or a drink until after their shifts end early in the morning.

"It's more and more crushing the service industry that this county thrives on, or is meant to thrive on,” Klocker said.

Klocker added he'll speak up about this, despite being busy planning for Bikefest and other upcoming events.

The ordinance would need to pass three council votes before being set in stone.

If this were to pass all three readings, it wouldn't affect bars within Myrtle Beach city limits. 

However, city spokesperson Mark Kruea said if it passes, the Myrtle Beach City Council would most likely look at the idea as well.

