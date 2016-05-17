Myrtle Beach City Council votes to improve signage in Broadway Entertainment District

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After putting off a vote for the past several weeks to gather more information, Myrtle Beach City Council members passed the second reading of an ordinance to give businesses in the Broadway Entertainment District a fair shot at attracting attention and getting customers.

The Broadway Entertainment District consists of tourist attractions in the area from U.S. 17 Bypass to Oak Street and 21st to 29th avenues north.

Businesses within that section of the city can have larger signs now and the electronic portion of the signs can be more than half of their total size.

Councilwoman Mary Jeffcoat was concerned about how bigger electronic signs could affect traffic safety and residential neighborhoods nearby.

In the end, the ordinance passed as is.

City Manager John Pedersen said standards for signs have changed in recent years, so this is necessary to support all of the investment going on at Broadway at the Beach.

All signs will still be up for community appearance board approval.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.