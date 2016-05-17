Two face narcotics charges after Conway police find drugs in cemetery tree

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Two men were arrested by Conway police after they were allegedly seen placing narcotics inside of a tree at the Hillcrest Cemetery.

Justin David Ward, 19, of Andrews, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana and possession of a schedule IV drug, first offense, according to information from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center website.

Additionally, David Ray Helton, 28, of Myrtle Beach, faced charges of simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule IV drug, first offense, and driving under a suspended license, third or subsequent offense.

Both men were taken into custody on May 13, according to jail records. Ward was released May 14 on a $16,015 bond, while Helton remained incarcerated Tuesday under a $18,120 bond.

According to a Conway Police Department incident report, officers responded to S.C. 544 on May 13 in reference to a driver possibly under the influence who was involved in a motor vehicle accident.

Witnesses told police they allegedly saw one of the men put something in a tree inside of the cemetery.

Officers noticed several items in the split tree, including what was allegedly heroin. Additionally, several pills, two syringes and a pipe were reportedly discovered, the report stated.

