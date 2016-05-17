Two face narcotics charges after Conway police find drugs in cem - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two face narcotics charges after Conway police find drugs in cemetery tree

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Left: Justin Ward; Right: David Helton Left: Justin Ward; Right: David Helton

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Two men were arrested by Conway police after they were allegedly seen placing narcotics inside of a tree at the Hillcrest Cemetery. 

Justin David Ward, 19, of Andrews, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana and possession of a schedule IV drug, first offense, according to information from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center website.

Additionally, David Ray Helton, 28, of Myrtle Beach, faced charges of simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule IV drug, first offense, and driving under a suspended license, third or subsequent offense.

Both men were taken into custody on May 13, according to jail records. Ward was released May 14 on a $16,015 bond, while Helton remained incarcerated Tuesday under a $18,120 bond.

According to a Conway Police Department incident report, officers responded to S.C. 544 on May 13 in reference to a driver possibly under the influence who was involved in a motor vehicle accident.

Witnesses told police they allegedly saw one of the men put something in a tree inside of the cemetery.

Officers noticed several items in the split tree, including what was allegedly heroin. Additionally, several pills, two syringes and a pipe were reportedly discovered, the report stated.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly