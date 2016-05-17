Police looking for man accused of dragging, attempting to rob woman at Walmart parking lot

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying and locating a subject involved in a robbery and kidnapping case on Saturday, May 14 at the Seaboard Street Walmart.

At about 10 p.m., the victim was in her car at the Walmart on her lunch break when the suspect approached it saying he wanted money, and he was hungry and thirsty, the police report states. The victim tried to give the suspect her lunch and water, but the suspect said he had a gun in his hand, which was in his pocket. The victim never saw a gun presented.

The suspect then grabbed the victim and forced her to walk towards the ATM, so that she could get money out of it to give to him, the report states. The suspect then changed his mind, and began forcing the victim to walk towards the woods.

The suspect was dragging the victim, and the victim hit against a witness’ vehicle, the report states. The witness, who was asleep in the vehicle, woke up and yelled at them to get away. The victim then began to yell and scream, which got the attention of two other witnesses.

The victim then ran away from the suspect, who tried to stop the victim, causing a tear in her work vest, according to the report.

The suspect is described in the report as a black male, about 25 to 30 years old, about 5-feet-10-inches tall, with short hear and no facial hair. He was wearing a dark jacket and jeans, possibly with a red shirt underneath the jacket.

Police released a composite sketch of the subject involved in the case, and asked that anyone who is able to identify the subject contact MBPD at 843-918-1382.

