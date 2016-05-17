City to review plans for new Residence Inn on Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is on a mission to wipe out downtown properties falling apart and replace them with something new.

Those plans are unfolding in at least one formerly blighted area of downtown- between 26th and 27th Avenues South on Ocean Boulevard, where the city has been presented with plans for a brand new Residence Inn to be built by Marriott.

The property has seen quite a transition in the last decade. It was home to two motels that were falling apart. Those were eventually condemned, then torn down over the last few years. The space became a field with grass and sand right off the ocean but, the transition will continue until the new high rise is finished.



It's an improvement, businesses nearby say. They are ready for a change, one that has been a long time coming. When the motels were there, they threw a dark shade over the area, attracting criminal behavior. Even when they were closed and condemned, they attracted more criminal behavior and homeless squatters. But, once they were demolished, the empty field wasn’t ideal either. Many of the businesses in the area were hoping for a restaurant or attraction, but say they're happy with a nice, new high rise.

It's the third hotel the city has gotten plans for in 2016, supporting claims from city leaders who say the area is growing. And if that continues, businesses say more of the restaurants and attractions they want, will come.

The design for the hotel is going to the City of Myrtle Beach's Community Appearance Board Thursday at 1:30 p.m. for a conceptual review.

