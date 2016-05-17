Bond denied for suspects in deadly armed robbery in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two men from North Carolina have been charged with murder and armed robbery after allegedly shooting and killing an employee while robbing a Loris-area market Monday morning, Solicitor Jimmy Richardson confirmed. Bond was denied for both suspects at a hearing on Wednesday morning.

Jonathan Stefan Vanderhorst, 21, of Whiteville, NC, is charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and battery, murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to jail records.

Jim Tracy Miller, 26, of Tabor City, NC, is charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and battery, murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records state.

Both men are incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Vanderhorst and Miller were arrested by Horry County Police Monday at about 2 p.m. as police searched the area around the Loris Market at 1044 S.C. 9 Business after it was reportedly robbed at about 10 a.m. Edy Boudagh, of Loris, died at about 10 a.m. from being shot during the robbery, police say.

At about 1 p.m., police released surveillance images of the two suspects, which police say helped in generating tips and apprehending the two suspects.

"Interim Police Chief Waites would like to thank everyone who played a part in this success today, apprehending two very dangerous men, and asks that you keep the victim and his family in your prayers," Lt. Raul Denis said.

