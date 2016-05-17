Conway Police looking for 20-year-old woman reported missing on - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Conway Police looking for 20-year-old woman reported missing on Monday

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Laquisha Bracey. (Source: Conway PD) Laquisha Bracey. (Source: Conway PD)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Police are looking for a 20-year-old woman with medical conditions who was last seen at about 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, according to a news release from the department.

Laquisha Bracey, of Conway, was reported missing by her family. After they last saw her, they went to see her on Monday, May 16, at about 8 a.m., and she was gone, the release states. She is also nicknamed Sue or Mama.

Bracey’s family is concerned because she has medical conditions that require medication.

Bracey is described by police as a 20-year-old black female with black hair, brown eyes, who is 5-feet-11-inches tall, and about 112 pounds in weight.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • BreakingConway Police looking for 20-year-old woman reported missing on MondayMore>>

  • Cases, news, posters and more

    Missing Persons

    Missing Persons

    Click here to visit a page devoted to missing persons in our area, with missing posters, links, and other resources to help find them.

    More >>

    Click here to visit a page devoted to missing persons in our area, with missing posters, links, and other resources to help find them.

    More >>

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly