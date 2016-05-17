Conway Police looking for 20-year-old woman reported missing on Monday

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Police are looking for a 20-year-old woman with medical conditions who was last seen at about 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, according to a news release from the department.

Laquisha Bracey, of Conway, was reported missing by her family. After they last saw her, they went to see her on Monday, May 16, at about 8 a.m., and she was gone, the release states. She is also nicknamed Sue or Mama.

Bracey’s family is concerned because she has medical conditions that require medication.

Bracey is described by police as a 20-year-old black female with black hair, brown eyes, who is 5-feet-11-inches tall, and about 112 pounds in weight.

