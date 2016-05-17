Sheriff's office seeks two suspects in fatal shooting at Bennettsville 'poker house'

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Two suspects shot and killed a person at an illegal “poker house” in Bennettsville Monday night, and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance images of a person of interest in the investigation.

At about 11 p.m., the MCSO responded to the 200 block of Grace Heights in Bennettsville to find 36-year-old Javonta Dease shot near the door, according to a news release. Dease died at the scene.

It appears through the investigation that there was some type of robbery attempt, and two suspects shot at the victim multiple times near the door, the release stated.

The building was being used as a “poker house,” officials said, and several video poker and illegal gaming machines were found inside. Several machines were seized and arrests were made in November 2013 when the MCSO and the State Law Enforcement Division served a search warrant at this location.

Several witnesses were interviewed Monday night, and investigators have collected numerous pieces of “valuable evidence” to be examined, the release stated. SLED is assisting in the investigation.

The MCSO has released surveillance images from the house of a person of interest in the murder investigation.

“It is very important to get this person identified as quickly as possible,” the release stated. “It appears he is wearing a light colored ball cap and some type of coverall jumpsuit. If you know this person, please call 911 or the MCSO at 843-479-5605 and please ask to speak to an Investigator. Your information will be kept confidential.”

