Sheriff's office seeks two suspects in fatal shooting at Bennett - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Sheriff's office seeks two suspects in fatal shooting at Bennettsville 'poker house'

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Surveillance image of the person of interest. (Source: MCSO) Surveillance image of the person of interest. (Source: MCSO)
Surveillance image of the person of interest. (Source: MCSO) Surveillance image of the person of interest. (Source: MCSO)
Surveillance image of the person of interest. (Source: MCSO) Surveillance image of the person of interest. (Source: MCSO)
215 Grace Heights Street, Bennettsville 215 Grace Heights Street, Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Two suspects shot and killed a person at an illegal “poker house” in Bennettsville Monday night, and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance images of a person of interest in the investigation.

At about 11 p.m., the MCSO responded to the 200 block of Grace Heights in Bennettsville to find 36-year-old Javonta Dease shot near the door, according to a news release. Dease died at the scene. 

It appears through the investigation that there was some type of robbery attempt, and two suspects shot at the victim multiple times near the door, the release stated.

The building was being used as a “poker house,” officials said, and several video poker and illegal gaming machines were found inside. Several machines were seized and arrests were made in November 2013 when the MCSO and the State Law Enforcement Division served a search warrant at this location.

Several witnesses were interviewed Monday night, and investigators have collected numerous pieces of “valuable evidence” to be examined, the release stated. SLED is assisting in the investigation.

The MCSO has released surveillance images from the house of a person of interest in the murder investigation.

“It is very important to get this person identified as quickly as possible,” the release stated. “It appears he is wearing a light colored ball cap and some type of coverall jumpsuit. If you know this person, please call 911 or the MCSO at 843-479-5605 and please ask to speak to an Investigator. Your information will be kept confidential.”

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly