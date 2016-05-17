Forklift accident kills 71-year-old Aynor man

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden confirmed one man is dead after being struck by a forklift.

McSpadden identified the victim as 71-year-old Joseph Huffman from Aynor. The accident happened on private property at a residence near Aynor and is not occupational. Huffman died at Conway Medical Center.

Horry County Police are investigating the incident, according to McSpadden.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved