Rockin' Jump trampoline park promotes healthy fun for families

Rockin' Jump trampoline park is located at 2200 North Oak Street in Myrtle Beach. The grand opening is scheduled for June 3 but the park will open its doors May 26. (Source: WMBF News)

Rockin' Jump is the first trampoline park to open in the Grand Strand and is the only Rockin' Jump in the Carolinas. It will feature dodgeball, basketball, jousting, rock wall-climbing, a slam dunk zone and a stunt bag area (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Count on 23,000 square feet of trampolines and sports with a twist to help anyone at any age have a good time...and workout. Rockin' Jump Trampoline Park is slated for a May 26 opening and June 3 grand opening in the Grand Strand.

The park is aimed to be a fun, family fitness activity for all ages to enjoy. The park is brought to Myrtle Beach by locals, and will help boost the variety of attractions in the Myrtle Beach area

"I am a local. Born and raised here and have three children myself...and just knew this is something the community needed and something that has been wanted in this area. So my husband and I decided this was the right time and the right place and just decided that we wanted to do it," Rockin' Jump owner Chrissy Mays said. Mays owns the trampoline franchise with her husband Steve Mays and longtime Myrtle Beach resident Mike Shank.

Rockin' Jump is the first trampoline park to open in the Grand Strand and is the only Rockin' Jump in the Carolinas.

The park will add to Myrtle Beach's annual $7 billion tourism industry.

Special areas will designated '6 & under' spots to make sure everyone can enjoy the park. Monday, Thursday and Saturday mornings are 'Rockin' Tot' days. These mornings will clear the park for kids 6 and under only.

Rockin' Jump has teamed up with Myrtle Beach Sports Complex and Ripken Baseball Experience for special discounts and advertising. The trampoline park will host special events including birthday parties, corporate events and field trips. Fitness classes are in the works, as well.

"We just want...when everybody in the community thinks of fitness and lifestyle that they think of Rockin' Jump as a place they can come and we can help them get to that spot, too," Mays said.

Rockin' Jump's website says a 1980 NASA study found ten minutes of trampoline jumping gives the same fitness results as 33 minutes of running. About 1,000 calories can be burned in an hour of trampoline jumping. Trampoline parks are giving families with all ages an original outlet for fitness together with a health twist. That healthy mindset continues into the Rockin' Jump café with salads and grilled chicken on the menu instead only french fries and chicken fingers. Mays says the venue can book parties of up to 100 to show kids fitness can be fun.

"Flipping and playing basketball and dodgeball is something fun. So that way it does get them off the couch, it does get them away from the video games, it gets them out in the community. It makes them think, 'Hey maybe I should go do this instead of doing this, you know, as far as watching video games and stuff,'" she said.

General manager Dexter Mitchell was sent to study Rockin' Jumps in San Francisco and the Baltimore area. He's bringing what he learned at those successful franchise locations to Myrtle Beach to keep the park hoppin'. He says he learned the in's and out's of managing the Rockin' Jump way and is ready to teach it to the 80 new employees the park has hired.

"Being a family destination, this is something this is something that can certainly be a centerpiece as it relates to what Myrtle Beach has to offer in the way of a fun, family, fitness…add that fitness in there…environment," Mitchell said. "The Rockin' Jump way is about energy and fun," he added.

Each employee is trained in child and trampoline safety. The jobs vary from jump patrol officers to party leaders and greeters who are there to ensure your fun and safety.

The park operates on a whistle system. If someone is lost, or needs help, a jump patrol officer will blow their whistle a certain amount of times to signal the issue and call for help.

While this trampoline park isn't new to the country, it does feature a new activity no other Rockin' Jump has. Myrtle Beach's Rockin' Jump will feature a course modeled after NBC's reality competition 'American Ninja Warrior.' The activity will have 'Jacob's Ladder' with a foam pit underneath instead of water, like in the show.

Prices range from $10 for a half-hour jump, $16 for an hour and $25 for two hours. Each jumper will wear a wristband to know when to take their turn.

The park adds to other family fitness-oriented parks like Shark Wake Park in North Myrtle Beach.

