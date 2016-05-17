Myrtle Beach Circle K armed robbery suspect arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police have arrested a suspect they say struck a victim with a gun during an armed robbery at a Circle K near 38th Avenue North on the morning of Tuesday, May 17.

The robbery occurred at the Circle K at 3791 Oleander Drive in Myrtle Beach, according to a wanted poster from Myrtle Beach Police. The suspect entered the business, presented a gun, struck the victim with it, and demanded money from the register, the poster states. The suspect was seen running from the store.

On Sunday, May 22, Quadarris Reshawn Holt, 29, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, assault and battery, kidnapping, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and breaking into a motor vehicle in connection with this crime. As of Monday afternoon, he remained incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved