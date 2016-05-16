SCHSL Baseball & Softball Championship Scoreboard - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

SCHSL Baseball & Softball Championship Scoreboard

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
Connect

SCHSL CHAMPIONSHIP WEEK SCOREBOARD

Class 1A Baseball
McBee – 6
Latta – 2
Panthers lead series 1-0
Game Two: at Latta, Wednesday

Class 2A Baseball
Strom Thurmond – 4
Aynor – 5
All nine runs scored in sixth inning
Blue Jackets lead series 1-0
Game Two: at Strom Thurmond, Wednesday

Class 2A Softball
Buford – 3
Dillon – 0
Yellow Jackets lead series 1-0
Game Two: at Buford, Wednesday

Class 3A Baseball (Lower State Finals)
Airport – 3
St. James – 4
Final in 12 innings
Grayson Stoneking: Game winning RBI
Sharks win Lower State Championship; host Belton-Honea Path in game one of championship series Thursday

Class 3A Softball (Lower State Finals)
Hartsville – 4
Hanahan – 0
Red Foxes force winner-take-all Lower State title game

Hartsville – 5
Hanahan – 0
Red Foxes win Lower State Championship; host Union County in game one of championship series Thursday
3rd straight year Hartsville faces U.C. for state title (Union County won both meetings)

