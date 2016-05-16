SCDOT introduces online "Performance Dashboard" - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

SCDOT introduces online "Performance Dashboard"

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
The South Carolina Department of Transportation has introduced a new "Performance Dashboard." (Source: SCDOT website) The South Carolina Department of Transportation has introduced a new "Performance Dashboard." (Source: SCDOT website)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation has developed an online “Performance Dashboard” to provide the public with a current measure of how the agency is addressing four key goals.

According to a press release, those four goals are safety, preservation of transportation infrastructure, mobility and enhancing a strengthened economy.

On the SCDOT’s strategic plan page, key information regarding each goal will be displayed, such as its objectives, the most recent reporting period for specific elements and links to trend line date for the last 10 years for each element, among others, the release stated.

“This new Performance Dashboard is another opportunity to increase SCDOT’s transparency and accountability for the citizens of this great state,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall. “We are excited about this new measurement tool and invite the public to see how SCDOT is doing in terms of safety, preserving the state’s infrastructure, optimizing mobility and strengthening our economy.”

