Fire originating in dryer leads to evacuation of Florence retirement home

A small fire led to the evacuation of a Florence retirement home Monday night. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A fire that originated in a dryer led to the evacuation of the Pee Dee Gardens retirement home in Florence on Monday night, according to West Florence Fire Chief Larue Hendrix.

Anthony Fox, public information officer for West Florence Fire, said the initial call came in as a fire alarm at 7:15 p.m. As firefighters were responding, there were reports of smoke inside the west wing of the building, he added.

The fire was behind the dryer and brought under control in 15 minutes, Fox said. The facility's 54 residents were all evacuated.

Paramedics checked all the residents and everyone was OK, according to Fox.

The facility is located at 3117 W. Palmetto St., in Florence.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.