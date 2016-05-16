National Hurricane Preparedness Week encourages residents to be ready for upcoming season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The National Weather Service is encouraging everyone to get ready for the upcoming hurricane season.

National Hurricane Preparedness Week runs through May 21, and the NWS will be posting a great deal of information through their social media pages.

Some of the areas the NWS is encouraging residents to think about throughout the week include: developing an evacuation plan; assembling disaster supplies; and completing a written hurricane plan, among others.

