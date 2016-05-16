National Hurricane Preparedness Week encourages residents to be - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

National Hurricane Preparedness Week encourages residents to be ready for upcoming season

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
National Hurricane Preparedness Week runs through May 21. (Source: National Weather Service Wilmington, N.C. Facebook page) National Hurricane Preparedness Week runs through May 21. (Source: National Weather Service Wilmington, N.C. Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The National Weather Service is encouraging everyone to get ready for the upcoming hurricane season.

National Hurricane Preparedness Week runs through May 21, and the NWS will be posting a great deal of information through their social media pages.

Some of the areas the NWS is encouraging residents to think about throughout the week include: developing an evacuation plan; assembling disaster supplies; and completing a written hurricane plan, among others.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

