Horry County Police Department hiring for standards and accredit - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County Police Department hiring for standards and accreditation inspector

By Ruby Durham, Reporter
Connect
The Horry County Police Department is hiring for an internal affairs officer. (Source: WMBF News) The Horry County Police Department is hiring for an internal affairs officer. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is looking to hire a professional standards and accreditation inspector to investigate complaints against the department.

Department heads said since public safety is their first responsibility, they are making it a priority to start filling all vacancies and to have a fully trained and fully staffed police department.

Filling the standards and accreditation inspector opening only helps the department's credibility, according to department heads.

According to the job description posted on the Horry County website, the inspector will investigate complaints filed by citizens as well as fellow officers.

This position has been vacant since January. However, county leaders have trained staff familiar with the position to handle issues in the interim.

The county said complaints against police officers have been few and far between, but added it’s important to ultimately fill the position in order to give the department an outside view of what’s going on, especially in today’s environment.

“It’s an important position because if you do have somebody who’s not doing their job properly and they get investigated, then the department can take the proper action," said Chuck Canterbury, national president for the Fraternal Order of Police.

The position requires 10 years of law enforcement experience and three years of investigative experience.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly