Horry County Police Department hiring for standards and accreditation inspector

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is looking to hire a professional standards and accreditation inspector to investigate complaints against the department.

Department heads said since public safety is their first responsibility, they are making it a priority to start filling all vacancies and to have a fully trained and fully staffed police department.

Filling the standards and accreditation inspector opening only helps the department's credibility, according to department heads.

According to the job description posted on the Horry County website, the inspector will investigate complaints filed by citizens as well as fellow officers.

This position has been vacant since January. However, county leaders have trained staff familiar with the position to handle issues in the interim.

The county said complaints against police officers have been few and far between, but added it’s important to ultimately fill the position in order to give the department an outside view of what’s going on, especially in today’s environment.

“It’s an important position because if you do have somebody who’s not doing their job properly and they get investigated, then the department can take the proper action," said Chuck Canterbury, national president for the Fraternal Order of Police.

The position requires 10 years of law enforcement experience and three years of investigative experience.

