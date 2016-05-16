MBFR vehicle struck while at accident scene Sunday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue vehicle was struck by a car while at the scene of a motor vehicle accident early Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post from the department.

No first responders were injured during the incident which happened at about 12:50 a.m. Sunday, but the driver of the car that struck the rescue vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital, the post states.

MBFR encourages drivers to use extreme caution when approaching and moving through emergency scenes.

“The MBFD is committed to the safety of all first responders and the public,” the post states.

