Frank Theatres in Murrells Inlet closes permanently

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – The Frank Theatres CineBowl and Grille location at the Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet is permanently closed, according to signs posted on the theater's doors.

The signs read: “Unfortunately, this location is permanently closed. We are very sorry for the inconvenience. Please join us at our location in Conway.”

"I'm so disappointed. Another place has closed their doors." said would-be moviegoer Diana Villarreal. "They didn't put it on their message. They led me to believe that I could come here today and see a movie."

Several South Strand residents attempted to enter Frank's CineBowl and Grille throughout the day Monday, with all of them leaving disappointed.

Karen Pellegrino just opened an art studio in Inlet Square and believed the mall is in need of a change.

"I believe the place needs more culture in it. I don't think the malls, per se, work out that well anymore." said Pelligrino.

Former employees of Frank CineBowl in Murrells Inlet said they were informed on Friday that they would be closing up shop, but not given a reason why.

Urban Retailers took over operations of the mall back in 2014. Reps there said they were aware of the theater closing and that they would continue to work to bring new businesses to the mall.

Frank Theatres was the only theater in the south strand, and its closing will now force neighbors to head elsewhere for entertainment.

"Why do we have to travel 20 to 40 miles?" said Villarreal. "Why do we have to go to Myrtle Beach or North Myrtle Beach? We are a city all our own."

Frank Theatres operates the Rivertown Stadium 12 at 220 Rivertown Blvd., in Conway.

The Frank Theatres Cinebowl and Grille location at Murrells Inlet opened in April of 2010. The company owns and operates 25 theaters and 256 screens in New Jersey, New York Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, according to the company’s website.

