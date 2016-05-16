Missing Williamsburg County teen located

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing last week has been found in Augusta, Ga.

According to a press release from the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office, Alizaye Harley was found safe around 3 p.m., on Monday by law enforcement.

WCSO investigators said tips called in by the public were instrumental in locating the teen, the release stated.

The WCSO is in the process of arranging for a transport team to pick up Harley and bring her back to South Carolina.

Earlier on Monday, the WCSO indicated Harley was possibly being held against her will, and may have been in "imminent danger."

Harley had been missing since May 6, and may have been with a 22-year-old man, according to the sheriff’s office. She was last seen that morning at a home on Trillium Loop in Andrews.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect assaulted Harley, and had ceased all forms of communication, according to the WCSO news release.

The WCSO is asking anyone who may have information concerning this incident to call (843) 355-6381, ext. 4516. The investigation is on-going.

Related Stories:

Deputies: Missing Williamsburg Co. teen found in Augusta, Georgia

Williamsburg County investigators search for missing teen

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.