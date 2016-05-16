Victim in deadly armed robbery in Loris identified - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Victim in deadly armed robbery in Loris identified

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Image of the suspects wanted in connection with the robbery. (Source: HCPD) Image of the suspects wanted in connection with the robbery. (Source: HCPD)
The scene of the armed robbery near Loris. (Source: Amy Lipman) The scene of the armed robbery near Loris. (Source: Amy Lipman)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The victim in Monday's deadly armed robbery in Loris has been identified.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, 45-year-old Edy Boudagh, of Loris, died at approximately 10 a.m., from trauma caused by a gunshot.

“He’s very known around the community," said Kourtney Hadden, who lives next to Loris Market. "Very known, very sweet, kind."

Hadden said she'd visit Loris Market almost every morning between 9 and 10 a.m. But Monday, she cleaned her apartment instead of going to the store.

“I guess that saved me because if I would’ve gone over there something would’ve happened to me too," she said.

Hadden said her stops in the store won't be the same without Boudagh.

“Seeing him, smiling, saying god bless me every day," she said. "Talking to me about personal problems too, being there for me.”

Two men were taken into custody for the armed robbery and homicide around 2 p.m. 

“I don’t see how anybody can be that hateful and do something like that," Hadden said.

The incident occurred at the Loris Market at 1044 S.C. 9 Business in Loris, said Lt. Raul Denis with the Horry County Police Department. 

Police released surveillance images of the suspects.

HCPD Lt. Raul Denis said those surveillance images led police to receive tips from people who spotted the men in the area.

Police officers, detectives, the bloodhound tracking team, SLED agents and the ATF Fugitive Task Force tracked down the men.

"Interim Police Chief Waites would like to thank everyone who played a part in this success today, apprehending two very dangerous men, and asks that you keep the victim and his family in your prayers," Lt. Denis said.

According to Horry County Schools, there were no outside activities for students at the nearby Loris Elementary School, Loris Middle School, or Loris High School Monday. Doors to the school are always locked.

S.C. 9 Business was closed in both directions late Monday morning while police investigated. 

Police have not released the names of the two men that have been arrested or their specific charges. They will do so after charges are filed.

Customers went to the crime scene when they heard what had happened.

“I think I just spoke to Mr. Ed Saturday," said Twanda Adams. "The last thing I remember I said, ‘I love you Mr. Ed.’”

Adams said she had been concerned about Banough's safety previously.

"Mr. Ed had a lot of people who loved him," Adams said.

Both Adams and Hadden said Boudagh was a father.

Stay tuned for more information as it is made available.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly