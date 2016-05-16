Victim in deadly armed robbery in Loris identified

The scene of the armed robbery near Loris. (Source: Amy Lipman)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The victim in Monday's deadly armed robbery in Loris has been identified.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, 45-year-old Edy Boudagh, of Loris, died at approximately 10 a.m., from trauma caused by a gunshot.

“He’s very known around the community," said Kourtney Hadden, who lives next to Loris Market. "Very known, very sweet, kind."

Hadden said she'd visit Loris Market almost every morning between 9 and 10 a.m. But Monday, she cleaned her apartment instead of going to the store.

“I guess that saved me because if I would’ve gone over there something would’ve happened to me too," she said.

Hadden said her stops in the store won't be the same without Boudagh.

“Seeing him, smiling, saying god bless me every day," she said. "Talking to me about personal problems too, being there for me.”

Two men were taken into custody for the armed robbery and homicide around 2 p.m.

“I don’t see how anybody can be that hateful and do something like that," Hadden said.

The incident occurred at the Loris Market at 1044 S.C. 9 Business in Loris, said Lt. Raul Denis with the Horry County Police Department.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects.

HCPD Lt. Raul Denis said those surveillance images led police to receive tips from people who spotted the men in the area.

Police officers, detectives, the bloodhound tracking team, SLED agents and the ATF Fugitive Task Force tracked down the men.

"Interim Police Chief Waites would like to thank everyone who played a part in this success today, apprehending two very dangerous men, and asks that you keep the victim and his family in your prayers," Lt. Denis said.

According to Horry County Schools, there were no outside activities for students at the nearby Loris Elementary School, Loris Middle School, or Loris High School Monday. Doors to the school are always locked.

S.C. 9 Business was closed in both directions late Monday morning while police investigated.

Police have not released the names of the two men that have been arrested or their specific charges. They will do so after charges are filed.

Customers went to the crime scene when they heard what had happened.

“I think I just spoke to Mr. Ed Saturday," said Twanda Adams. "The last thing I remember I said, ‘I love you Mr. Ed.’”

Adams said she had been concerned about Banough's safety previously.

"Mr. Ed had a lot of people who loved him," Adams said.

Both Adams and Hadden said Boudagh was a father.

