Fairmont man shot to death inside home, suspect charged with murder

FAIRMONT, NC (WMBF) – A Fairmont man was shot to death in his home after an argument with another man who was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamie Lee Scott, 32, was found dead inside his residence in the 200 block of Leggett Road in Fairmont, according to a news release from Major Anthony Thompson with the RCSO.

The investigation revealed there had been an argument earlier between Scott and 32-year-old Joseph Howard Faulk, who also lives on Leggett Road. Faulk left the residence, then returned with a gun and shot Scott, Major Thompson said.

Faulk is charged with first-degree murder and is in the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

