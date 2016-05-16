Slave remains unearthed at construction site to be buried

Archeologists searching for unmarked graves around the Gaillard Center after a construction crew unearthed bones on Feb. 5. (Source: WCSC)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - The remains of three dozen people, most of them slaves buried in the late 1700s, will be buried in a church near where they were unearthed in downtown Charleston. The remains were found more than three years ago during the construction of the $142 million Gaillard Center, the most expensive municipal project in city history which opened last year.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that the remains are now in wooden boxes in a storage facility. The plan is to bury them at nearby St. John's Reformed Episcopal Church, an historically black church dating to 1851.

Charleston City Attorney Susan Herdina said that city council members still must approve the plan. The question is expected to come before council soon.

