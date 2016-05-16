Slave remains unearthed at construction site to be buried - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Slave remains unearthed at construction site to be buried

Archeologists searching for unmarked graves around the Gaillard Center after a construction crew unearthed bones on Feb. 5. (Source: WCSC) Archeologists searching for unmarked graves around the Gaillard Center after a construction crew unearthed bones on Feb. 5. (Source: WCSC)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - The remains of three dozen people, most of them slaves buried in the late 1700s, will be buried in a church near where they were unearthed in downtown Charleston.   The remains were found more than three years ago during the construction of the $142 million Gaillard Center, the most expensive municipal project in city history which opened last year.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that the remains are now in wooden boxes in a storage facility. The plan is to bury them at nearby St. John's Reformed Episcopal Church, an historically black church dating to 1851.

Charleston City Attorney Susan Herdina said that city council members still must approve the plan. The question is expected to come before council soon.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly