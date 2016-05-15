MBPD looking for man after report of gun shots fired into air - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MBPD looking for man after report of gun shots fired into air

By Kaitlin Stansell, Anchor
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is looking for a man after several witnesses reported that he fired at least two gun shots into the air near 6th Avenue North Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses told officers they saw the man and a woman arguing as they were walking down the street. While witness said the altercation never became physical, they did see the man take a handgun out of his waste band and fire two shots straight up into the air. 

Police reports say both the man and woman took off running at this point. The man was last seen between 6th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North in the Chester Street area. 

"He was wearing a red t-shirt and black jeans, short black hair and black sneakers," the report said. 

An officer recovered two shell casings from the scene.

The police report said most of the exchange between the man and woman was caught on the city's security cameras.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

