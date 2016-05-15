MBPD looking for man after report of gun shots fired into air

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is looking for a man after several witnesses reported that he fired at least two gun shots into the air near 6th Avenue North Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses told officers they saw the man and a woman arguing as they were walking down the street. While witness said the altercation never became physical, they did see the man take a handgun out of his waste band and fire two shots straight up into the air.

Police reports say both the man and woman took off running at this point. The man was last seen between 6th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North in the Chester Street area.

"He was wearing a red t-shirt and black jeans, short black hair and black sneakers," the report said.

An officer recovered two shell casings from the scene.

The police report said most of the exchange between the man and woman was caught on the city's security cameras.

