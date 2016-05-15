Caught on camera: car crashes into Howe Springs Fire Dept. building

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A camera at the Howe Springs Fire Department Station 6 in Florence County caught the moment a car overturned and crashed into the building.

Officials say the incident happened just before 4 a.m. Friday. The car was said to be traveling down Meadow Prong Road in the Savannah Grove community when the crash happened.

"It is not every day that our citizens bring their emergency to the fire house, but on Friday morning one of our citizens did just that," a post on the station's Facebook page states.

Officials wrote that the vehicle traveled across the yard and parking lot before crashing upside down into the front of Station 6.

Major damage to both the car and the fire house was reported.

The Facebook post said it appeared the two people in the vehicle were in stable condition with no critical injuries when they were taken to an area hospital.

"This unusual circumstance did not slow our firefighters down any, and with others stations responding," the Facebook post added. "They removed extrication tools from the apparatus in the building and carried them outside to begin work. The station may look out of service to the community, but we still have a first out engine stationed there and other stations will respond in the absence of the apparatus that had to be relocated. We hate the inconvenience of a damaged station, but we are thankful that the patients weren't critically injured."

Officials said repairs on the building should take an estimated 30 to 45 days.

