Myrtle Beach Area Chamber awards scholarships to local students

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Fourteen Grand Strand students were recipients of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural scholarship award.

According to a press release, each student received a $1,000 scholarship that will be used to assist in the pursuit of higher education.

The winners were chosen based on: academic performance; involvement in extracurricular school activities; involvement in charitable and/or community activities; positive leadership, character and citizenship; and a demonstrated work ethic, the release stated.

“As the voice of local business and the regional promoter for the entire Myrtle Beach area, our MBACC scholarship program was designed to recognize the diversity of talent and commitment at all 14 high schools throughout the entire Grand Strand,” said Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. “We applaud these bright young minds for their dedication to academics as well as their contributions to our community.”

The 2016 MBACC scholarship winners are:

Academy for Technology and Academics – Chelsea Roberts

Academy for the Arts, Science and Technology – Jordan Hoerner

Aynor High School – Nicholas Feaser

Carolina Forest High School – Jessica McKee

Conway High School – Lance Schofield

Early College High School – Emily Cocchiola

Green Sea Floyds High School – Kailey Bullock

HCS Scholars Academy – Curtis Leonard

Loris High School – Mayson Cox

Myrtle Beach High School – Carly Sincavitch

North Myrtle Beach High School – Mara Hartsell

St. James High School – Michael Larkin

Socastee High School – Samantha Binder

Waccamaw High School – Madelyn Middleton

