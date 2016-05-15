Myrtle Beach Area Chamber awards scholarships to local students - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach Area Chamber awards scholarships to local students

(Source: Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page) (Source: Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Fourteen Grand Strand students were recipients of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural scholarship award.

According to a press release, each student received a $1,000 scholarship that will be used to assist in the pursuit of higher education.

The winners were chosen based on: academic performance; involvement in extracurricular school activities; involvement in charitable and/or community activities; positive leadership, character and citizenship; and a demonstrated work ethic, the release stated.

“As the voice of local business and the regional promoter for the entire Myrtle Beach area, our MBACC scholarship program was designed to recognize the diversity of talent and commitment at all 14 high schools throughout the entire Grand Strand,” said Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. “We applaud these bright young minds for their dedication to academics as well as their contributions to our community.”

The 2016 MBACC scholarship winners are:

  • Academy for Technology and Academics – Chelsea Roberts
  • Academy for the Arts, Science and Technology – Jordan Hoerner
  • Aynor High School – Nicholas Feaser
  • Carolina Forest High School – Jessica McKee
  • Conway High School – Lance Schofield
  • Early College High School – Emily Cocchiola
  • Green Sea Floyds High School – Kailey Bullock
  • HCS Scholars Academy – Curtis Leonard
  • Loris High School – Mayson Cox
  • Myrtle Beach High School – Carly Sincavitch
  • North Myrtle Beach High School – Mara Hartsell
  • St. James High School – Michael Larkin
  • Socastee High School – Samantha Binder
  • Waccamaw High School – Madelyn Middleton

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly