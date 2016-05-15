Family says 99-year-old Darlington attorney lived a selfless lif - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Family says 99-year-old Darlington attorney lived a selfless life

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
By Audrey Biesk, Reporter
Connect
Albert "Juny" James Albert "Juny" James
Albert "Juny" James with family Albert "Juny" James with family

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A prominent Darlington attorney known by many people in the community lost his life over the weekend, just two weeks before his 100th birthday. Albert "Juny" James will never be forgotten in the Darlington community. His life was taken Saturday evening after his car collided with another vehicle at the corner of Woods and Hampton streets in Darlington, but that’s not how his family will remember his last day.

Son, Albert James III remembered a poem once told to him about crossing over after death. James said, “And daddy, I saw him passing over, but I knew he was alright.” Albert James the third and his wife, Findley feel at peace now, because they know Juny lived a selfless and Godly life.

Graham Segars, his granddaughter said, “Everyone knows him and he knows everyone else. He always took the time to get to know those people around him and he could make special connections with anyone.” The family explained people would say how much Juny would take the time to talk to people in the community and ask how they were doing.

They said Juny never made it about him. He knew city and county officials and was a strong influence throughout the Pee Dee. Juny was a graduate from The Citadel and the University of South Carolina law, and a World War II veteran. He practiced law in his Darlington office near the square for almost sixty years, and continued to come to work to work alongside son, Jay James. “He came to the office every day and was just a joy and still a big help and had good judgment on people and what was right and wrong,'" said James.

Even at 99 years old, retired, but in good health and still working, Juny would go around his small town of Darlington that he called home. “And it was his way of staying in touch with the community and what was going on out in the country," said son, Albert James.

The funeral service for James was held at 4p.m. Tuesday at the Darlington Presbyterian Church.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly