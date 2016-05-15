Family says 99-year-old Darlington attorney lived a selfless life

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A prominent Darlington attorney known by many people in the community lost his life over the weekend, just two weeks before his 100th birthday. Albert "Juny" James will never be forgotten in the Darlington community. His life was taken Saturday evening after his car collided with another vehicle at the corner of Woods and Hampton streets in Darlington, but that’s not how his family will remember his last day.

Son, Albert James III remembered a poem once told to him about crossing over after death. James said, “And daddy, I saw him passing over, but I knew he was alright.” Albert James the third and his wife, Findley feel at peace now, because they know Juny lived a selfless and Godly life.

Graham Segars, his granddaughter said, “Everyone knows him and he knows everyone else. He always took the time to get to know those people around him and he could make special connections with anyone.” The family explained people would say how much Juny would take the time to talk to people in the community and ask how they were doing.

They said Juny never made it about him. He knew city and county officials and was a strong influence throughout the Pee Dee. Juny was a graduate from The Citadel and the University of South Carolina law, and a World War II veteran. He practiced law in his Darlington office near the square for almost sixty years, and continued to come to work to work alongside son, Jay James. “He came to the office every day and was just a joy and still a big help and had good judgment on people and what was right and wrong,'" said James.

Even at 99 years old, retired, but in good health and still working, Juny would go around his small town of Darlington that he called home. “And it was his way of staying in touch with the community and what was going on out in the country," said son, Albert James.

The funeral service for James was held at 4p.m. Tuesday at the Darlington Presbyterian Church.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.