Fire destroys home in Conway area

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue workers are still investigating what started a fire that happened this afternoon in Conway. The house was reported to be fully engulfed in flames and is now called a total loss.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the fire on Hickman Lane just after noon. Responders say when they arrived, the home was almost fully engulfed in flames. With the home located in a rural area and the nearest hydrant just under a mile away, that extra layer of difficulty is something firefighters always have to train for.

"On this side of the county, we experience this a lot. We have to locate the nearest fire hydrant and then have an extra apparatus move water back and forth." said Brandon Stephens with HCFR.

Officials say there were two people in the home when the fire started who were able to escape with only minor injuries.

"We saw smOKe so I walked in the house, walked in the door...boom...flames hit us. So when I saw the flames I started immediately calling my cousin, 'Jamail! Jamail!'. He didn't say anything so kicked the other door open and the flames hit me again. I started panicking, called 911, got a little teary eyed but I had to get my cousin out of there. I really want my cousin so I snatched him out of the window, but hey we have some little bumps and scrapes and bruises, but hey, we're OK." said William Hickman.

The Hickmans have several other homes along Hickman Lane. Several family members came out to check on William and Jamail, just thankful that everyone is ok.

"The family that stays together, prays together, We going to be alright." said Hickman.

The Hickmans also expressed gratitude for the firefighters who they say did everything they could to help.

"I appreciate them, they came, they did what they could. They moved fast, they put the fire out. They made sure I was ok." said William Hickman.

Although the home was deemed a total loss, the family says their possessions are not as important as their lives.

"This house can be replaced. Shoes can be replaced. But we're ok. I'm just happy to get my family out and the Hickmans are still going to be here on Hickman Lane."

Horry County Fire Rescue crews are still working to determine the exact cause of the fire.

