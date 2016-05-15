Portion of S.C. 707 in Horry County to be closed Monday night

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The northbound lane of S.C. 707 at the S.C. 707 and Elm Road interchange will be closed Monday evening for utility work.

According to Lisa Bourcier, public information director for Horry County, the closure will run from 8 p.m., on May 16, until 6 a.m., on May 17.

The utility work is part of the S.C. 707 widening project.

To get updates on all South Carolina Department of Transportation projects in Horry County, visit SCDOT.org and choose “Quick Links.” From the drop down menu, select “S.C. Road Conditions” and click on Horry County on the map for the current listings.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.