North Myrtle Beach to enforce new beach regulations for summer - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

North Myrtle Beach to enforce new beach regulations for summer

By Josh Roberson, Reporter
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach will begin enforcing new beach regulations starting May 15 through September 15, including new rules regarding the use of beach tents. 

"You're not allowed to have tents. It's umbrellas only. The city has come together and amended one of the tent ordinances so that you could have a baby tent," said Donnie Constransitch with NMB Public Safety.

Dogs will also no longer be allowed on the beach between 9 a.m., and 5 p.m., and they will need to wear a leash at all times.

"They expel their heat through their breathing and the sand gets hot. It's honestly not comfortable during the peak season to have a dog out here. It's not safe, and for the rest of the beach goers, it's just not comfortable." said Constransitch.

Surfing will also be prohibited during peak hours. However, certain areas like Cherry Grove will have designated places where beachgoers may surf. 

North Myrtle Beach officials said failing to comply with the summer regulations will result in a warning and possibly a fine. However, Constransitch added most beachgoers have been understanding in recent years.

"It's all about we cater to the beachgoers, the ordinary family that comes down here and wants to enjoy themselves," Constransitch said.

For more information about regulations in other areas, click one of the following links:

HORRY COUNTY

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH

MYRTLE BEACH

SURFSIDE BEACH

