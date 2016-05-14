Man shot at Mullins night club overnight; police searching for suspect

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) – A man was shot at a night club in Mullins overnight Friday, and police are searching for a suspect.

The man was shot once at the 500 Club on Park Street, according to Mullins Police Captain Joe Graham, sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning. Police responded to the scene.

The victim is in stable condition, Captain Graham said.

Police are searching for the suspect at this time.

