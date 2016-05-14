Horry County firefighters respond to structure fire in Loris

Photo from a tweet about the fire. (Source: HCFR)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue units were working a structure fire in the Loris community Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet from the department.

Extra units were called in to assist putting out the fire on Pine View Drive, according to a tweet sent at 1:06 p.m. Saturday.

WMBF News has reached out to HCFR for more information.

HCFR units working a structure fire on Pine View in the Loris community. Extra units were called in to assist. pic.twitter.com/jRc23hAI7X — Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) May 14, 2016

