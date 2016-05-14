Injured turtle rescued from Huntington Beach State Park Friday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Injured turtle rescued from Huntington Beach State Park Friday

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The turtle after being rescued from the pluff mud. (Source: South Carolina State Parks on Facebook) The turtle after being rescued from the pluff mud. (Source: South Carolina State Parks on Facebook)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An injured and stranded loggerhead sea turtle was rescued from pluff mud at the Huntington State Park by park rangers Friday morning, and is expected to recover at the sea turtle hospital at the South Carolina Aquarium.

Rangers and staff at the state park awoke to find the stranded turtle in the pluff mud off the main causeway, according to a Facebook post by South Carolina State Parks. They rescue the turtle, who was injured and tired from being in the mud overnight.

Mobile users - tap here to view a slideshow of photos from the turtle's rescue

The turtle was taken to the hospital at the South Carolina Aquarium, and was active and crawling around the back of the SUV, according to the Facebook page for the South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts. At last check, the they believe they will be able to nurse the turtle back to health.

You can follow the S.C.U.T.E. Facebook page for updates on the turtle’s progress.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly