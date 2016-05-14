Injured turtle rescued from Huntington Beach State Park Friday

The turtle after being rescued from the pluff mud. (Source: South Carolina State Parks on Facebook)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An injured and stranded loggerhead sea turtle was rescued from pluff mud at the Huntington State Park by park rangers Friday morning, and is expected to recover at the sea turtle hospital at the South Carolina Aquarium.

Rangers and staff at the state park awoke to find the stranded turtle in the pluff mud off the main causeway, according to a Facebook post by South Carolina State Parks. They rescue the turtle, who was injured and tired from being in the mud overnight.

Mobile users - tap here to view a slideshow of photos from the turtle's rescue

The turtle was taken to the hospital at the South Carolina Aquarium, and was active and crawling around the back of the SUV, according to the Facebook page for the South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts. At last check, the they believe they will be able to nurse the turtle back to health.

You can follow the S.C.U.T.E. Facebook page for updates on the turtle’s progress.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.