SCHP: Horry Co. Police vehicle strikes teenager on skateboard on Hwy. 17

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An Horry County Police vehicle struck a teenager on a skateboard on Highway 17 Bypass near Queens Harbor Boulevard early Saturday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at about 3:50 a.m.; a male teenager on a skateboard came out into the road and was struck by an HCPD vehicle heading north on Hwy. 17, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with SCHP.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, Cpl. Collins said.

No charges against the officer are expected, as the pedestrian was in the roadway illegally, Cpl. Collins explained.

It was originally reported that this incident involved a motorcycle striking a pedestrian. Horry County Police confirmed that the incident involved a police vehicle, not a motorcycle.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.