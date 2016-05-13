Myrtle Beach soccer loses State Championship; SCHSL Playoff - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach soccer loses State Championship; SCHSL Playoff Scoreboard

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
SOCCER
Class 3A Championship
Chapin - 3
Myrtle Beach - 2
 

BASEBALL
Class 4A

Game 1
Summerville - 6
Carolina Forest - 3

Game 2
Summerville - 7
Carolina Forest - 2
Carolina Forest season ends in Lower State Final


 

Class 3A
Airport – 5
Hilton Head – 0
Airport travels to St. James for Lower State Championship on Monday

Class 2A
Bishop England – 14
Aynor – 6
Game 1 final

Bishop England – 1
Aynor – 4
Blue Jackets win Lower State Championship

Class 1A
Lake View – 8
Latta – 7
Game 1 final

Lake View – 1
Latta – 11
Vikings win Lower State Championship

SOFTBALL
Class 3A
Berkeley – 0
Hartsville – 2
Hartsville travels to Hanahan for Lower State Championship on Monday

Class 2A
Game 1
Johnsonville - 5
Dillon - 1

Game 2
Johnsoville - 3
Dillon - 4
Dillon wins Lower State Championship

Class 1A
East Clarendon – 5
Latta – 0
Game 1 Final

East Clarendon – 5
Latta – 1
Game 2 Final
Wolverines win Lower State Championship

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

