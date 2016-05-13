2016 Spring Beach Rally kicks off in Murrells Inlet - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

2016 Spring Beach Rally kicks off in Murrells Inlet

By Josh Roberson, Reporter
Dozens of bikes parked outside SBB for Bike Week. (Source: WMBF News) Dozens of bikes parked outside SBB for Bike Week. (Source: WMBF News)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - The 77th Spring Bike Rally kicked off Friday night in Murrells Inlet. Bikers from all over the country will make their way to the Grand Strand over the next ten days. 

"I think in '08 when Myrtle Beach attempted to do that helmet law, they ran a lot of guys off, and they all seemed to kind of migrate down here more." said Bill Barber. 

Barber runs SBB, a biker bar in the heart of Murrells Inlet. He says he's been involved in Bike Week all of his life, but has recently seen riders move away from the traditional Myrtle Beach rally due to regulations.

"Well the party part of it has always seemed to end in the Inlet. Even my dad came down in the late 50s and even he says, 'We'd all party at the race track, and then we end up in Murrells Inlet,'" said Barber.

Business Hwy 17 was packed with bikes as police directed traffic through the Inlet. Several bikers, including two first timers, said they feel right at home.

"Well I like Murrells Inlet just because it's a real laid-back coastal community." said Jeff Smead.

Barber says bikers in the area really cherish this time of year, and believe this is an event where everybody wins.

"There's a lot of bikers in this community, and they do a lot of good things for the community also and it keeps drawing more and more people."

For all the info regarding this years Bike Week, go to http://www.myrtlebeachbikeweek.com/events/spring-rally/

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

